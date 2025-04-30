Cabinet Approves Fair And Remunerative Price For Sugarcane For2025-26 Season

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 (October - September) at Rs 355 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent, providing a premium of Rs 3.46 per quintal for each 0.1 per cent increase in recovery over and above 10.25 per cent, and reduction in FRP by Rs 3.46 per quintal for every 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a media briefing informed, "The government with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers has also decided that there will not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 per cent. Such farmers will get Rs 329.05 per quintal for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2025-26." He said the cost of production of sugarcane for the sugar season 2025-26 is Rs 173 per quintal. "This FRP of Rs 355 per quintal at a recovery rate of 10.25 per cent is higher by 105.2 per cent over production cost. The FRP for sugar season 2025-26 is 4.41 per cent higher than current sugar season 2024-25," Vaishnaw said.

The FRP approved will be applicable for purchase of sugarcane from farmers during the sugar season of 2025-26 (starting October 1) by sugar mills. "The sugar sector is an important agro-based sector that impacts the livelihood of about five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents and around 5 lakh workers directly employed in sugar mills, apart from those employed in various ancillary activities including farm labour and transportation", the Union Minister added.

This apart, the Cabinet also approved the proposal for development, maintenance and management of four-lane Greenfield Access Controlled 166.80 km of National Highway No 6 from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode as an access controlled greenfield High-Speed Corridor at a total capital cost of Rs 22,864 crore. The project length of 166.80 km lies in Meghalaya (144.80 km) and Assam (22.00 km), the minister pointed out.

"The proposed Greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for traffic from Guwahati to Silchar. The development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley region of Assam from mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time. This will, in turn, contribute to the enhancement of logistics efficiency of the nation," Vaishnaw said.

He said the corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and spur economic development, including development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya. "This corridor will cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06) connecting Guwahati to Silchar. This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the North-East and promote tourism", Vaishnaw added.

The critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong and Silchar traverses through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia hills, East Jaintia hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam reduce congestion on existing NH-6 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Vaishnaw informed.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37 providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain.