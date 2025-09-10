ETV Bharat / state

Cabinet approves 4-lane Greenfield access-controlled Mokama-Munger Section

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 4-lane Greenfield access-controlled Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor in Bihar on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with a total project length of 82.4 km with an outlay of Rs 4447.38 Crore

Briefing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the section passes through or provides connectivity to important regional cities such as Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger, and connects to Bhagalpur.

“The Munger–Jamalpur-Bhagalpur belt in Eastern Bihar is emerging as a key industrial region focusing on an ordinance factory (Existing gun factory and 1 more proposed as part of the Ordnance Factory Corridor by Defence), locomotive workshop (in Jamalpur), food processing (ITC in Munger) and related logistics & warehousing hubs,” he added.

He further said Bhagalpur stands out as a textile and logistics hub, led by Bhagalpuri silk (details of the proposed textile ecosystem in Bhagalpur. Barahiya is emerging as a region for food packaging, processing and agro-warehousing. The increased economic activity in the region is expected to drive up the freight movement and the traffic on the Mokama-Munger section in the future.

The 4-lane access-controlled corridor with close tolling, supporting average vehicular speeds of 80 km/h with a design speed of 100 km/h, will reduce the overall travel time to approximately 1.5 hours, while offering safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles, he stated.

The proposed project with 82.40 km will generate about 14.83 lakh man-days of direct employment and 18.46 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to an increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor, Vaishnaw said.