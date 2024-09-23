ETV Bharat / state

Cab Driver Thrashed Over Rs 5 In Maharashtra's Thane

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

A fuel pump operator and his two associates allegedly thrashed a cab driver after a dispute over Rs 5 at a petrol pump in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Thane: Three persons allegedly beat up a 32-year-old cab driver after a dispute over Rs 5 at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the driver working with a cab aggregator service went to a petrol pump in Bhiwandi for re-fuelling his vehicle after ferrying a passenger, they said. He paid Rs 300 for his fuel bill of Rs 295 and asked for a return of the balance of Rs 5, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The fuel pump operator got angry over being asked for the balance amount. He and two of his associates present there allegedly beat up the driver, the police said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Sunday registered an FIR against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and section 351(2) criminal intimidation), the official said.

