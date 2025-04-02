Cab Driver Arrested For 'Raping' German Woman In Hyderabad's Pahadi Shareef

Hyderabad: A cab driver from Yakutpura SRT Colony in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly raping a German woman aged 24 years under the Pahadi Shareef police station limits here.

Based on the car number, CCTV footage and other details given by the victim woman, the Rachakonda Commissionerate police arrested the accused who was identified as Mohammad Abdul Aslam (25). After the case was booked, the young German woman was taken to the hospital where she underwent medical examinations. The police took statement from her and provided counseling with the help of experts. The police are providing security to her during her stay in Meerpet in the city.

The police are also investigating whether others were involved in the rape case along with the accused. The German woman informed the police that she would go to her home country on Thursday.

Report to German Consulate: As the foreign national rape case became sensitive, the police are conducting a thorough investigation and preparing a report to send to the German Consulate in India. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu is supervising the investigation. A report with complete details on the incident will be sent first to the CID, which will in turn forward it to the German Embassy.

Invited by a friend: The German woman came to visit Hyderabad and other places in India along with another foreigner at the invitation of her college friend Mangalgiri Sarathchandra Chowdhury, who hails from Meerpet, Hyderabad. At the University of Messina in Italy, the German woman, Sharath and another young man, Maximilian Khuyuni, became close friends. After Sarath invited them to come to India, the young woman came here along with Maximilian on March 4. Both stayed at Sarath's house in Meerpet and visited tourist places in Hyderabad and other places.

The victim woman made arrangements to return to Germany on April 3. Meanwhile, her Indian friend Sarath went to his relatives' house in Warangal with his family members last Monday morning. The German woman and her friend stayed at home in Meerpet. On Monday evening, they went to the vegetable market near the local Manda Mallamma intersection in Meerpet. At that time, the accused cab driver arrived there along with five local minors in a car. Their ages ranged from 9 to 16 years. He rented the car on a self-drive basis.

The accused, who introduced himself to the German woman and her friend, assured them that he would take them to the vegetable market and show them new places. They got into the car of the accused, who drove them to different parts of the old city and fed them street food at some places. Later, at around 7 pm, the accused halted the car near Mamidipalli village on the way to Shamshabad Airport and suggested that selfies may be taken there. When the male foreigner and minors got out of the car, the accused drove forward with the woman alone in the car. He told others that there was a U-turn 100 meters away and that he would turn the car around. But, he allegedly took her to a secluded place, raped her in the car and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Later, when the accused along with the victim were returning to the spot where her friend was left, the woman jumped out of the vehicle. She reached her friend and informed him about the incident. During this time, the accused fled from the scene along with the minors in his car.