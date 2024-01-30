Loading...

“CAA will begin before 2024 elections…” BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar

author img

By ANI

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

West Bengal: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar expresses hope in implementation of CAA before 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will begin before the 2024 elections as per WB BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar's statement. Emphasising the centre's say to be paramount regarding conferring citizenships. Priority is being given to non-muslim migrants that include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsi and Christians.

North 24 Parganas (WB): West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar on January 30 said that CAA will begin before the 2024 elections. Sukanta Majumdar said, “The CAA will begin before the 2024 elections. We have complete faith in our Union Home Minister... If Amit Shah has said he will implement the CAA, then he will definitely do it. It is not under Mamata Banerjee's jurisdiction.”

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

He further said that it is the prerogative of the central government to decide who will be the citizen of the country.

"There are refugees in the entire country. Mahatma Gandhi said that if the minority Hindus living in Pakistan had any trouble, then India cannot ignore it," he added. Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that CAA, which has been the demand of Hindu refugees since 1945, is going to be fulfilled. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to its implementation, and the time has come to fulfil it.

"Let the rule come out; it will be done immediately. The demand of the Hindu refugees, which has been there since 1945, is going to be fulfilled. Modi ji had promised in Thakur Nagar, and Amit Shah had committed again and again. The time has come to fulfil it; time is knocking on the door," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

Read More

  1. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns Centre About CAA Implementation
  2. CAA Will be Implemented Across India in a Week: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

TAGGED:

CAAWB BJP Pres MajumdarImplementation before elections

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.