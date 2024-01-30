“CAA will begin before 2024 elections…” BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar

North 24 Parganas (WB): West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar on January 30 said that CAA will begin before the 2024 elections. Sukanta Majumdar said, “The CAA will begin before the 2024 elections. We have complete faith in our Union Home Minister... If Amit Shah has said he will implement the CAA, then he will definitely do it. It is not under Mamata Banerjee's jurisdiction.”

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

He further said that it is the prerogative of the central government to decide who will be the citizen of the country.

"There are refugees in the entire country. Mahatma Gandhi said that if the minority Hindus living in Pakistan had any trouble, then India cannot ignore it," he added. Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that CAA, which has been the demand of Hindu refugees since 1945, is going to be fulfilled. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to its implementation, and the time has come to fulfil it.

"Let the rule come out; it will be done immediately. The demand of the Hindu refugees, which has been there since 1945, is going to be fulfilled. Modi ji had promised in Thakur Nagar, and Amit Shah had committed again and again. The time has come to fulfil it; time is knocking on the door," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.