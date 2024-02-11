CAA is against India's Constitution, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

AIMIM chief Owaisi

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over CAA that it will be implemented before Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party will always oppose it as CAA was against the Constitution.

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and his party will always oppose it. Speaking to reporters here, the Hyderabad MP claimed that the legislation was enacted "on the basis of religion".

"We were never against the return (to India) of Hindus, Sikhs, and others who are living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh. But, this CAA...it should not be seen alone...(it) must be seen with (and understood) with NPR-NRC. The only intention of this law is to trouble Muslims, Dalits, and poor citizens of different communities. AIMIM was against it and will always oppose it," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief was reacting to a query on the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that the rules for implementing the CAA will be issued before the coming Lok Sabha polls and the process to grant Indian nationality to the beneficiaries will start soon after.

Under the CAA, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians - from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

TAGGED:

CAAAIMIM chief Owaisi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.