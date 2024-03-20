Jharkhand Guv CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath as Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana): Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday took oath as Telangana Governor. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Radhakrishnan, which was attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries at the Raj Bhavan here.

Radhakrishnan was given the additional charge as Telangana Governor following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan from the position. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

It also said that the President is "pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made."

Radhakrishnan, who had served as a Lok Sabha member, is the third Governor of Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014. His predecessors were ESL Narasimhan and Tamilisai Soundararajan. Coincidentally, all three belong to Tamil Nadu.

It is likely that Soundararajan will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan also resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and her resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu. Soundararajan re-joined the BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.