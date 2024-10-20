ETV Bharat / state

By-Poll Battle Heats Up In Punjab, AAP Announces Candidates For 4 Seats

Bypolls to four assembly seats--Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal (SC) and Gidderbaha--will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its candidates for the by-elections in Punjab, scheduled to take place in four seats on November 13.

The party has made Dimpy Dhillon, who left Akali Dal and joined AAP, its candidate from Giddarbaha. From Dera Baba Nanak, the AAP has named Gurdeep Singh Randhawa as its candidate. The party has fielded former Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabewal's son Ishan Chabewal from Hoshiarpur, while Harinder Singh Dhaliwal has been given a ticket from Barnala.

The by-elections for the four assembly seats in Punjab will be held on November 13, and the results will be out on November 23.

Political Dynamic On 4 Seats

In 2022, Pritpal Sharma was the AAP candidate from Giddarbaha. However, this year they chose Dimpy Dhillon, probably taking a gamble on a defector, as the long-time Akali Dal loyalists switched sides.

Similarly, in Hoshiarpur, Ishan Chabewal’s candidacy is significant as AAP is banking on his father's popularity and past successes. However, the party is facing opposition from some leaders and workers, as Harminder Singh Sandhu, who was previously fielded against senior Chabewal, was ignored this time.

The Barnala seat is also marred with controversies. Gurdeep Singh Bath, who was seen as a potential candidate, was overlooked over Dhaliwal as the latter has a close association with Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, which may impact the results.

