'By Use, It Is Waqf': High Court Dismisses Claim Over Kashmir Shrine, Backs Board's Takeover

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the Waqf Board's decision to take over the management of a shrine in Ganderbal. In its judgment, the Court clarified that religious places like ziyarats are by their very nature considered Waqf properties and don't need any formal declaration to be treated as such.

"The Ziyarat by its nature and user is a Wakaf by the operation of Section 3(d) of the Act," the court said in its 11-page judgment while dismissing the petition filed by the local Intizamiya Committee and its manager, Haji Abdul Ahad Akhoon.

The two-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar said there was no merit in the appeal and upheld an earlier order by a single-bench of the Court that allowed the Waqf Board to take over the shrine.

At the center of the case is the Ziyarat Sharif Syed Khazir Sahib, located in Rayil Gund, central Kashmir's Ganderbal. 70-year-old Akhoon, a local resident, claimed that he personally developed and maintained three shrines on land he owns — and that he even formed a management committee to look after them.

Akhoon, through his counsel Jahangir Iqbal Ganai, argued that the land in question (Khasra No. 323) belongs to his family and that the Waqf Board had no right to step in without following proper legal procedure. But the Waqf Board pointed out that the shrine it had taken over lies on a different piece of land (Khasra No. 322), which has been officially notified as Waqf property since 1985. Taking note of arguments of both sides, the court said that Akhoon's land had not been declared as Waqf property, and therefore, he had no legal grounds to challenge the takeover.

In its detailed judgment, the court explained that under the Jammu and Kashmir Waqfs Act, 1978, religious sites such as mosques, graveyards, and shrines are automatically considered Waqf properties because of how they are used — even if no formal deed or notification exists.

"The properties like Masjid, Dargah etc. by virtue of their user as such are also Waqfs and no formal declaration to declare such properties as 'Waqf' is required under the Act of 1978," the judges wrote.

The court explained that once a place begins functioning as a religious site — such as a dargah or ziyarat — it becomes a Wakaf "by user," and the Waqf Board has every right to manage it. If Akhoon still believes the shrine is actually located on his personal land, the court said he's free to take the matter to revenue officials or file a civil case.

"If the grievance of the appellants is that the 'Ziyarat' in question is not in Khasra no. 322 min but is in Khasra no. 323 owned and possessed by the appellants, remedy of the appellants lies somewhere else," the Court said, adding, "The appellants are within their power to approach the revenue authorities for demarcation of their proprietary land or they may file a suit for possession before the civil court, as they may be advised."

The court concluded there was no flaw in how the Waqf Board acted. It ruled that the appellants had no legal authority to stop the Board from managing the shrine, especially since the land they claimed wasn't part of the official Waqf list.

"We find no merit in this appeal and the same is, accordingly, dismissed. The appellant No.2 (Akhoon), who claims to be owner of land measuring five Kanals in Khasra No. 323, which, admittedly, is not notified as Waqf, shall be well within his rights to take appropriate remedies to protect his proprietary land in accordance with law and nothing said hereinabove shall come in his way to agitate his rights qua the land owned by him."