By-elections: 200 People Leave CPM-BJP, Join Trinamool In Taldangra

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming assembly by-elections in West Bengal, a massive camp was organised for party supporters to switch allegiance in Taldangra. About 200 people left CPM-BJP and joined Trinamool Congress, the local Trinamool leadership claimed.
The bye-elections in six constituencies of West Bengal will be held on November 13. Recently, Trinamool's Bijoya Sammilani was held in Simlapal Block of Taldangra Assembly. The local leaders of the ruling camp claimed that around 200 workers-supporters left the CPM and BJP and joined the Trinamool in this event.
Trinamool leadership claims that this joining is of special importance before the upcoming by-elections. Arun Lohar left BJP and joined Trinamool. "I was not able to work for the people in the BJP. I was not even getting a chance to do anything for the party. So I joined the Trinamool Congress," Lohar said.
Naren Lohar, who also joined the Trinamool Congress, said that he did not like BJP's candidate in the Taldangra assembly constituency and so he switched the party.
Bankura organisational district Trinamool president and MP Arup Chakraborty said, "The BJP party has not done anything good to Bengal. Rather, it is harming Bengal. Instead of nominating a local candidate in the by-election, the party has chosen an outsider. People spontaneously joined the Trinamool Congress."
Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer published the final list of voters for each assembly on Wednesday.
The constituencies:
Shitai: The total number of voters in Shitai is 3 lakh 55 thousand 65.
Madarihat: The total number of voters in Madarihat constituency is 2 lakh 20 thousand 342 people.
Naihati: The total number of voters in Naihati constituency is 1 lakh 93 thousand 835 people.
Haroa: The total number of voters in Haroa is 2 lakh 69 thousand 103 people.
Midnapore: The total number of voters in the Midnapore constituency is 2 lakh 91 thousand 714 people.
Taldangra: The total number of voters in Taldangra constituency is 2 lakh 41 thousand 497 people.