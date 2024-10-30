ETV Bharat / state

By-elections: 200 People Leave CPM-BJP, Join Trinamool In Taldangra

Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming assembly by-elections in West Bengal, a massive camp was organised for party supporters to switch allegiance in Taldangra. About 200 people left CPM-BJP and joined Trinamool Congress, the local Trinamool leadership claimed.

The bye-elections in six constituencies of West Bengal will be held on November 13. Recently, Trinamool's Bijoya Sammilani was held in Simlapal Block of Taldangra Assembly. The local leaders of the ruling camp claimed that around 200 workers-supporters left the CPM and BJP and joined the Trinamool in this event.

Trinamool leadership claims that this joining is of special importance before the upcoming by-elections. Arun Lohar left BJP and joined Trinamool. "I was not able to work for the people in the BJP. I was not even getting a chance to do anything for the party. So I joined the Trinamool Congress," Lohar said.

Naren Lohar, who also joined the Trinamool Congress, said that he did not like BJP's candidate in the Taldangra assembly constituency and so he switched the party.