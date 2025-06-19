ETV Bharat / state

BWSSB Sets Guinness World Record For Water Conservation Pledge Campaign

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has bagged the prestigious Guinness World Record certificate for organising the world’s largest water conservation pledge campaign to raise awareness about responsible water use.

The historic campaign took place from March 21 to 28 and it witnessed participation from a total of 5,33,642 people across Karnataka. Among the participants included students from schools and colleges, citizens from all walks of life and prominent figures from the business sector. Their collective pledge for water conservation has now been officially recognised as the largest of its kind globally.

A special ceremony was held at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was handed over the Guinness World Record certificate by adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar. BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar along with several senior officials and staff of the water board were also present at the occasion.

The campaign, named ‘Jala Pratigya’ (water pledge), was launched to raise public awareness about the importance of saving water, especially during the summer months when Bengaluru often faces drinking water shortage. The initiative aimed to instill responsible usage habits and promote the sustainable use of water resources.