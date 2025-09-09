BWSSB Announces 3-Day Water Disruption in City, Urges Citizens To Store In Advance
Scheduled shutdown is expected to affect the Cauvery water supply in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru will face a temporary disruption in Cauvery water supply as several pumping stations are set to undergo scheduled emergency maintenance, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced on Tuesday.
BWSSB Chairman Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar said the works are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of major pipelines and pumping stations of the Cauvery Water Supply Project. “These essential repairs are being carried out to maintain sustained operations and uninterrupted drinking water supply to Greater Bengaluru in the long term,” he explained.
Shutdown Timings
The BWSSB has released the maintenance schedule:
- Cauvery Stage V Pumping Stations will remain closed from 1 AM on September 15 to 1 PM on September 17, a total of 60 hours.
- Cauvery Stage I, II, III, IV Phase-1 and Phase-2 Pumping Stations will be shut from 6 AM on September 16 to 6 AM on September 17, a total of 24 hours.
The shutdown is expected to affect water supply in areas that depend on the Cauvery project across Bengaluru.
Citizens Asked to Store Water
BWSSB has advised residents to make necessary arrangements in advance. “We request citizens to store sufficient water and cooperate with the Board during this maintenance period,” said Dr. Manohar.
The Board assured that the supply will be restored immediately after the completion of works.
