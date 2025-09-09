ETV Bharat / state

BWSSB Announces 3-Day Water Disruption in City, Urges Citizens To Store In Advance

Bengaluru: Bengaluru will face a temporary disruption in Cauvery water supply as several pumping stations are set to undergo scheduled emergency maintenance, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced on Tuesday.

BWSSB Chairman Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar said the works are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of major pipelines and pumping stations of the Cauvery Water Supply Project. “These essential repairs are being carried out to maintain sustained operations and uninterrupted drinking water supply to Greater Bengaluru in the long term,” he explained.

Shutdown Timings

The BWSSB has released the maintenance schedule: