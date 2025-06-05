Buxwaha Diamond Deposits Stand Between Potential Bounty And Environmental Concerns

Chhatarpur: A potential bounty worth almost Rs 70,000 crores on one side and the need to save large forest wealth on the other. This is where the story of Buxwaha diamond deposits stands amid a stay granted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Around 25 years ago a survey was carried out in the Buxwaha forests located around 100 km from the district headquarters under Bunder Diamond Project. It is claimed that more than 3 crore carats (around 6000 kg) of diamond was found whose worth was estimated at Rs 55000 crores at that time. Today the bounty is said to be around 70,000 crores.

The survey had been carried out by Rio Tinto, a British-Australian diamond company between 2000 and 2005. The survey team found large rocks of kimberlite rocks from which diamond is extracted. It was claimed that these were a potential source of diamonds worth Rs 55000 crores. The company that discovered the site left the project in 2017.

Later this forest site was auctioned and the lease was won by Essel Mining and Industries Limited (EMIL) of Aditya Birla Group in 2019 for 50 years. But a stay on the mining operations was granted by the state High Court following opposition from social and environmental organizations.

It is learnt that an area of 62.64 hectare had been earmarked for diamond mining while the EMIL was seeking 382.131 hectares of the forest land for mining and dumping the debris.

According to Mining Officer Amit Mishra, “A block named Bunder Diamond had been constituted in Buxwaha forest and was explored by Rio Tinto. The company left after not being granted the large acreage that it was seeking.”

He said that this had been followed by the lease given to EMILO. He felt that if the mining had started in Buxwaha it would have been Asia’s biggest diamond mine.

“When the 364 hectare lease was granted, rumours were spread about chopping of lakhs of trees. With the modern techniques digging is done in an area only as big as a football field and this does not lead to a heavy loss of tree cover or wildlife. At the same time ten times afforestation is done for the number of trees cut and good care is taken of the new plants,” he said.

The Mining Officer further said, “Whenever a big company comes, a lot of employment is generated directly and indirectly. There is a lot of CSR (corporate social responsibility) activity under which schools, hospitals and other infrastructure are developed.”

The deciduous forest is rich in Teak, Khair and Salai trees which environment lovers feel must be protected. It is also pointed out that this scenario represents the gap between the push to leverage rich natural resources and the country’s global climate commitments. It has been reported that 2,15,875 trees need to be felled for an open cast diamond mine to operate in this forest.