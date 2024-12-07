ETV Bharat / state

Bizman Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Delhi

An investigation has been launched against the unidentified attackers after they opened fire at a businessman in the Farsh Bazar area during his morning walk.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

New Delhi: A businessman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his morning walk near his house in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said. Sunil Jain, 52, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A police officer said Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home from his morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when two motorcycle-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area. The accused fled after the attack. An investigation has been launched into the matter, the officer said.

New Delhi: A businessman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his morning walk near his house in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said. Sunil Jain, 52, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A police officer said Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home from his morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when two motorcycle-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area. The accused fled after the attack. An investigation has been launched into the matter, the officer said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUSINESSMAN SUNIL JAINYAMUNA SPORTS COMPLEXBUSINESSMAN WAS SHOT DEADFARSH BAZAR AREA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.