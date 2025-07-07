ETV Bharat / state

Businessman Shot Dead In Punjab's Abohar In Broad Daylight

Abohar: A businessman was shot dead here on Monday by three unknown bikers, police said. Sanjay Verma, a co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, was gunned down in broad daylight near Bhagat Singh Chowk, a bustling commercial area. Verma had just stepped out of his car near his showroom when he was shot at several times.

As the three assailants tried to drive away, their motorcycle skidded. They ran for some distance before they snatched another bike from a commuter and escaped. Verma was rushed to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The brazen murder has sent shockwaves across the town, prompting a massive police deployment in the area.

Abohar MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy reached the hospital shortly after the incident to meet the grieving family and offer his condolences. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and remains in the hospital mortuary, where a large crowd of relatives, friends, and locals has gathered.