Businessman Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Haryana

The deceased has been identified as Sudesh Gupta, who was from Narayangarh, which has earned notoriety for frequent crime in recent times.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Ambala: A businessman was shot dead in Haryan's Ambala, police said. The reason behind the murder is not known. Police said that no one has been arrested yet and are investigating the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Sudesh Gupta, who was from Narayangarh, which has earned notoriety for frequent crime in recent times. BSP leader Harbilas was murdered here earlier. Gupta, who was from Lalpur village in Narayangarh, was sitting at his grocery shop when two persons riding a motorcycle came and fired bullets at him before fleeing from there.

SHO Lalit Kumar said neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot and saw Gupta lying on the ground in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the civil hospital of Narayangarh where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. With the help of CCTV cameras installed in the village, the police are trying to catch the accused.

