Mukesh Ambani Visits Badrinath Dham In Uttarakhand, Donated Rs 10 Crore

Ambani appreciated the work being done at the shrine and said in the next 10 years, the number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand will increase significantly.

Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath Dham on Friday and prayed at the shrine.
Mukesh Ambani presenting cheque of Rs 10 crore to the shrine committee officials (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST

Chamoli: Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath Dham on Friday and prayed at the shrine.

He also donated Rs 10 crore to Badri and Kedarnath Dham. Ambani visits the two shrines every year. Hemant Dwivedi, President of Sri Badrinath-Sri Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) felicitated Ambani after he arrived at the shrine and gifted him a shawl, an Uttarakhand cap and muffler.

The students of the Gurukul too welcomed Ambani by reciting hymns. After the visit, Ambani said he has been coming to Uttarakhand for the last 20 years. He appreciated the work being done at the shrine and said in the next 10 years the number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand will increase significantly.

Ambani also appreciated the arrangements for Chardham Yatra. He assured all possible assistance for the shrine. Ambani said his family has played an important role in the beautification of both the temples. "The Ambani family has unwavering faith in both the Dhams, due to which we visit the shrines every year," he said.

Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath Dham on Friday and prayed at the shrine
Mukesh Ambani being felicitated at the shrine (ETV Bharat)

The doors of Badri Vishal Dham were opened for devotees on May 4. Since then, more than 15 lakh devotees have visited the shrine. Similarly, on April 30, Gangotri Dham opened its doors for devotees. Since then, more than seven lakh devotees have visited the shrine.

This year, Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 25 at 2:56 pm. Baba Kedarnath Dham's doors will be closed on October 23 for Bhaiya Duj. The doors of Yamunotri Dham will be closed for winter on October 23 at 12:30 pm. Similarly, the doors of Gangotri Dham will be legally closed for six months of winter on October 22 at 11:36 am on the auspicious occasion of Annakoot festival.

