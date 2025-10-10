ETV Bharat / state

Mukesh Ambani Visits Badrinath Dham In Uttarakhand, Donated Rs 10 Crore

Chamoli: Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath Dham on Friday and prayed at the shrine.

He also donated Rs 10 crore to Badri and Kedarnath Dham. Ambani visits the two shrines every year. Hemant Dwivedi, President of Sri Badrinath-Sri Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) felicitated Ambani after he arrived at the shrine and gifted him a shawl, an Uttarakhand cap and muffler.

The students of the Gurukul too welcomed Ambani by reciting hymns. After the visit, Ambani said he has been coming to Uttarakhand for the last 20 years. He appreciated the work being done at the shrine and said in the next 10 years the number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand will increase significantly.