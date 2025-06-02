'Famine In Pakistan, Situation Bad, We Want Rs 50 Lakhs': International Caller Threatens Jhunjhunu Businessman

Jhunjhunu: An electronics shopkeeper in Chidawa town has been threatened and asked to pay 50 lakh through a WhatsApp call. The caller has threatened him by claiming to be allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Goldie Brar's gang. Victim Kuldeep Chauhan has received about 40 WhatsApp calls on his mobile in the last two days, in which death threats have also been given.

Chidawa DSP Vikas Dhindhwal said that an investigation has been started into the calls coming to the businessman. The sources of the calls are being reported to be foreign numbers. Kuldeep's father Bhanwar Singh Chauhan has lodged a case in the Chidawa police station. The cyber team of the police is now engaged in searching the location, network and possible sources of these calls.

International Caller Threatens Jhunjhunu Businessman (ETV Bharat)

Situation bad in Pakistan: The victim Kuldeep said that the caller said that there is famine in Pakistan, the situation is bad and that they need 50 lakh rupees. These calls have been coming continuously since Sunday evening and are continuing on Monday as well. The victim had registered a case in the police station, after which the police has started the investigation. There is an atmosphere of panic among the business community after receiving the news about these continuous threats.