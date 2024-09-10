Businessman And Former BJP MP RK Sinha Built An Empire of 13,000 Crore From Earning Rs 230

Arrah (Bihar): The life story of businessman and former BJP MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha can be an inspiration to the youth. From earning a meagre Rs 230 as his first salary to owning an empire of Rs 13,000 crore, Sinhas has indeed come a long way.
Sinha is a scribe by profession and was born on September 22, 1951, in Buxar district of Bihar. He, however, shifted to Patna, where he completed his education and started his career as a journalist. He started his career with the Searchline Pradeep as a defence correspondent.
Sinha had reported on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was sacked from his organisation after the War ended. He then founded the SIS company with former Army jawans.
The SIS company has expanded globally and currently employs over 3 lakh people. The company's turnover is over Rs 13,000 crore.
Sinha had joined the then Bharatiya Jan Sangh. He was one of the founders of the BJP and was made a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2014.
"I was removed from the newspaper Searchline Pradeep as my bosses were pressurised. I had reported against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The owner of the newspaper called me to a Hotel in Patna and praised me, but eventually he sacked me. I was earning Rs 230 monthly salary," Sinha told ETV Bharat.
He also recalled that he was associated with the JP movement. "Everyone including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Shivanand Tiwari, Vashisht Narayan Singh, Narendra Singh, Mithilesh Kumar Singh, joined the movement later. Lalu Prasad Yadav and late BJP leader Sushil Modi joined the movement as they were president and secretary of University Students Union," Sinha added.
He said how Jay Prakash Narayan, fondly known as JP, was instrumental in him starting the SIS company. "JP praised my Patna Diary column and asked me to be a bridge between employees and employers," added Sinha.
He also recalled that SIS was turned into a private company in 1985 after it was started in 1974. "We even have branches in Australia and New Zealand and we give employment to the poor. I have also founded another company Aadya Organic," he added.
He said his companies are headquarters in Bihar as the state and the Centre would get taxes from them.
He also said former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is his good friend. "Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh is also my friend.