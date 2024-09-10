ETV Bharat / state

Businessman And Former BJP MP RK Sinha Built An Empire of 13,000 Crore From Earning Rs 230

Arrah (Bihar): The life story of businessman and former BJP MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha can be an inspiration to the youth. From earning a meagre Rs 230 as his first salary to owning an empire of Rs 13,000 crore, Sinhas has indeed come a long way.

Sinha is a scribe by profession and was born on September 22, 1951, in Buxar district of Bihar. He, however, shifted to Patna, where he completed his education and started his career as a journalist. He started his career with the Searchline Pradeep as a defence correspondent.

Sinha had reported on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He was sacked from his organisation after the War ended. He then founded the SIS company with former Army jawans.

The SIS company has expanded globally and currently employs over 3 lakh people. The company's turnover is over Rs 13,000 crore.

Sinha had joined the then Bharatiya Jan Sangh. He was one of the founders of the BJP and was made a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

"I was removed from the newspaper Searchline Pradeep as my bosses were pressurised. I had reported against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The owner of the newspaper called me to a Hotel in Patna and praised me, but eventually he sacked me. I was earning Rs 230 monthly salary," Sinha told ETV Bharat.