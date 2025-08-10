Tragedy Aftermath: Business Comes To Standstill At Uttarakhand's Gangotri Dham

Gangotri: The repercussions of the tragedy at Dharali can be felt at Gangotri Dham which usually remains crowded with devotees this time of the year.

The deserted market streets narrate the tale of a natural calamity that has changed the lives of people of Uttarkashi forever. Businessmen and traders said since the road to Gangotri Dham is closed, there are no devotees left in the region. Those who had visited the Dham before August 5 have been rescued and sent to Uttarkashi.

ETV Bharat took stock of the situation at Gangotri Dham where vehicles bearing registration numbers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other states can be seen parked. Those who had arrived at the Dham in their personal vehicles had to leave them behind as they were rescued and sent to safer places.

Usually, the footfall of devotees dips during monsoon but this year was different as the Dham witnessed a healthy number of visitors. The traders said they were hoping to make the most of the opportunity but the calamity ruined it all for them. Several hotels, lodges and shops were washed away in the disaster in Dharali.

A cloudburst struck Dharali on August 5. Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and state police are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the Harsil-Dharali region.