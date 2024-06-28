Bus-Truck Collision Kills 13 in Karnataka's Haveri District

Haveri (Karnataka): A road accident in Karnataka's Haveri district resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left two critically injured. The incident occurred at around 4 am on Friday in Byadagi Taluk when a mini-bus carrying passengers collided with a stationary truck near Gundenahalli Cross.

The victims, all residents of Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagvi district after a pilgrimage to the Yallamma temple.

According to local officials, the accident occurred when the driver of the mini-bus allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to ram into the stationary truck. The impact was severe as several passengers were trapped inside the badly mangled bus.

Among the deceased are Parasuram (45). Bhagya (40), Nagesh (50), Vishalakshi (40), Manasa (24), Rupa (40), and manjula (50). The identities of the remaining victims are yet to be confirmed.

Emergency responders including police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene to rescue survivors and retrieve the deceased from the wreckage. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

This accident has cast a pall of gloom over the residents of Shivamogga, as families and friends mourn the loss of their loved ones. Authorities are continuing investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, while efforts are underway to provide necessary support and assistance to the affected families.