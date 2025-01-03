ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Jharkhand

Several were injured when a bus collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday morning.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 49 minutes ago

Medininagar: One person was killed and 15 others were injured after a collision took place between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road in the Satbarwa area, 30 km from Medininagar, the district headquarters when the goods vehicle collided with the bus due to dense fog and low visibility, a senior officer said.

"The truck driver was killed on the spot, and more than 15 passengers were injured in the collision. Two of the injured people have been taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi," SDPO (Medininagar) Mani Bhusan Prasad said.

Other injured people have been admitted to nearby Tumbagada Hospital, another officer said. The bus was on its way to Ranchi from Medininagar when the accident took place, he said. The police and residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the officer said, adding that further investigation was on.

Read More

  1. Railway Staff Union Demands Review Of JPO On Signal Disconnections, Cites Delays And Safety Concerns
  2. Four Dead, Several Tourists Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents In Uttarakhand

Medininagar: One person was killed and 15 others were injured after a collision took place between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road in the Satbarwa area, 30 km from Medininagar, the district headquarters when the goods vehicle collided with the bus due to dense fog and low visibility, a senior officer said.

"The truck driver was killed on the spot, and more than 15 passengers were injured in the collision. Two of the injured people have been taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi," SDPO (Medininagar) Mani Bhusan Prasad said.

Other injured people have been admitted to nearby Tumbagada Hospital, another officer said. The bus was on its way to Ranchi from Medininagar when the accident took place, he said. The police and residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the officer said, adding that further investigation was on.

Read More

  1. Railway Staff Union Demands Review Of JPO On Signal Disconnections, Cites Delays And Safety Concerns
  2. Four Dead, Several Tourists Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents In Uttarakhand

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHANDACCIDENT IN JHARKHANDPALAMU DISTRICTBUS TRUCK COLLISION IN JHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.