One Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Jharkhand

Medininagar: One person was killed and 15 others were injured after a collision took place between a bus and a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Kasiadih-Bakoria road in the Satbarwa area, 30 km from Medininagar, the district headquarters when the goods vehicle collided with the bus due to dense fog and low visibility, a senior officer said.

"The truck driver was killed on the spot, and more than 15 passengers were injured in the collision. Two of the injured people have been taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi," SDPO (Medininagar) Mani Bhusan Prasad said.