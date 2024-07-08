ETV Bharat / state

Bus-Trailer Collision In Rajasthan's Shahpura Leaves Three Of Family Dead, Several Critical

Shahpura (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident early on Monday morning, a Rajasthan Roadways bus travelling from Delhi to Jaipur collided with a trailer on the Alwar bridge of the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, in the Shahpura police station jurisdiction.

The collision resulted in the deaths of three individuals from the same family including a 35-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. Additionally, around 20 passengers sustained injuries in this incident.

The collision occurred when the bus attempted to overtake the trailer near Alwar Tiraha bridge. The impact of the collision severely damaged the bus, causing chaos among the passengers who were screaming for help. Promptly responding to the distress call, Shahpura police station in-charge Ramlal Meena and a team of officers reached the site, along with highway police, to aid the injured.

Upon arrival, the police swiftly evacuated the injured passengers from the wreckage and transported them to the government sub-district hospital in Shahpura. Medical staff at the hospital provided initial first-aid treatment to the injured. Of the injured, 11 individuals with critical injuries were subsequently referred to hospitals in Jaipur for further medical care.