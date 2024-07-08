Bus-Trailer Collision In Rajasthan's Shahpura Leaves Three Of Family Dead, Several Critical

Shahpura (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident early on Monday morning, a Rajasthan Roadways bus travelling from Delhi to Jaipur collided with a trailer on the Alwar bridge of the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, in the Shahpura police station jurisdiction.
The collision resulted in the deaths of three individuals from the same family including a 35-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. Additionally, around 20 passengers sustained injuries in this incident.
The collision occurred when the bus attempted to overtake the trailer near Alwar Tiraha bridge. The impact of the collision severely damaged the bus, causing chaos among the passengers who were screaming for help. Promptly responding to the distress call, Shahpura police station in-charge Ramlal Meena and a team of officers reached the site, along with highway police, to aid the injured.
Upon arrival, the police swiftly evacuated the injured passengers from the wreckage and transported them to the government sub-district hospital in Shahpura. Medical staff at the hospital provided initial first-aid treatment to the injured. Of the injured, 11 individuals with critical injuries were subsequently referred to hospitals in Jaipur for further medical care.
The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police officials ensured the damaged bus was moved off the highway to restore traffic flow.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision to determine any potential contributing factors. The focus remains on identifying all passengers involved and notifying their families. The local community has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and extended sympathies to the affected families.
The collision resulted in a temporary jam on the busy highway. As investigations continue, local authorities urge drivers to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure safety.