Chhattisgarh Village, Once A Naxal Hotbed, Gets Bus Service After 30 Years

Bijapur: The Pamed area in the Bijapur district, which was once known as the stronghold of Naxalites, has been witnessing rapid development. The roads are being expanded, and efforts are underway to connect people with mainstream development projects. After decades, the Chhattisgarh government has launched a passenger bus service covering seven panchayats, including the remote Pamed village.
The bus services have been resumed in the area after 30 years. Pamed, located on the Bijapur-Telangana border, is among the seven panchayats experiencing rapid development. Roads, security camps, and basic facilities have been introduced to the villages.
According to Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra, the administration is dedicated to providing long-awaited services to the people of Pamed under the Niyad Nellanar scheme.
"For years, the villagers had been waiting for these facilities. Now, as per their wishes, development will be accelerated in these areas. Essential services like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and ration shops are being made available," he said.
Previously, reaching Pamed from Bijapur required an additional 200 km journey through Telangana. However, with the opening of security force camps, the village is now directly connected to the district headquarters for the first time.
"Most of the villages identified under the Niyyad Nellanar scheme are along this route. With the introduction of public transport, these villages are now officially linked to Bijapur headquarters," Mishra added.
Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav praised the success of ongoing security and development efforts, saying, "Connecting Pamed to Bijapur district headquarters was a crucial step. This year, continuous establishment of camps has allowed the restoration of the Tarrem-Pamed road.”
“As per the people’s wishes, electricity, water, and other basic facilities are being provided. This initiative has reduced the distance from Pamed to Bijapur by approximately 150 to 200 km,” Yadav said.