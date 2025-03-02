ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Village, Once A Naxal Hotbed, Gets Bus Service After 30 Years

Bijapur: The Pamed area in the Bijapur district, which was once known as the stronghold of Naxalites, has been witnessing rapid development. The roads are being expanded, and efforts are underway to connect people with mainstream development projects. After decades, the Chhattisgarh government has launched a passenger bus service covering seven panchayats, including the remote Pamed village.

The bus services have been resumed in the area after 30 years. Pamed, located on the Bijapur-Telangana border, is among the seven panchayats experiencing rapid development. Roads, security camps, and basic facilities have been introduced to the villages.

According to Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra, the administration is dedicated to providing long-awaited services to the people of Pamed under the Niyad Nellanar scheme.

"For years, the villagers had been waiting for these facilities. Now, as per their wishes, development will be accelerated in these areas. Essential services like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and ration shops are being made available," he said.