Six Killed In Bus-Rickshaw Collision In Gujarat's Patan

Patan: At least six people were killed after the rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus in Gujarat’s Patan, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on the Sami-Radhanpur highway, they said.

According to sources, the bus heading from Himmatnagar to Matana Madh hit a rickshaw, and the passengers in the vehicle died on the spot. On receiving information, local police and an ambulance reached the spot. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, MLA Lavingji Thakor and senior officials have also reached the spot. All the deceased are said to be from the Vadi Colony of Radhanpur.

Read More