Six Killed In Bus-Rickshaw Collision In Gujarat's Patan

A rickshaw collided with a bus in Gujarat's Patan, claiming six lives on Thursday.

Six Killed In Bus-Rickshaw Collision In Gujarat's Patan
Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

Patan: At least six people were killed after the rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus in Gujarat’s Patan, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on the Sami-Radhanpur highway, they said.

According to sources, the bus heading from Himmatnagar to Matana Madh hit a rickshaw, and the passengers in the vehicle died on the spot. On receiving information, local police and an ambulance reached the spot. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, MLA Lavingji Thakor and senior officials have also reached the spot. All the deceased are said to be from the Vadi Colony of Radhanpur.

TAGGED:

GUJARATPATANSIX KILLEDACCIDENT IN GUJARATBUS RICKSHAW COLLISION

