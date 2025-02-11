ETV Bharat / state

Bus Returning From Maha Kumbh Collides With Sugarcane Trolley In Bareilly, 12 Injured

A bus returning from the Maha Kumbh collided with a sugarcane-laden trolley on Barielly National Highway, injuring 12 passengers. All victims are from Dehradun.

A bus returning from the Maha Kumbh collided with a sugarcane-laden trolley on Barielly National Highway, injuring 12 passengers. All victims are from Dehradun.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Published : Feb 11, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Bareilly: Twelve people were injured when a private bus returning to Dehradun in Uttarakhand after a visit to the Maha Kumbh collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane late on Monday night on the Bareilly National Highway.

According to police, the injured were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment, with official reports confirming that all victims were passengers from Dehradun.

Police officials said that the tractor-trolley, which was on the way to DSM Sugar Mill in Mirganj from Fatehganj West, was struck by the bus travelling at high speed. The accident took place near Thiriya Khetal. The impact was so severe that it caused panic, with villagers immediately alerting the police about the crash.

Upon receiving the distress call, both the local police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) team arrived at the scene. The injured passengers were promptly transported to the hospital by ambulances, while the wreckage of the vehicles was cleared with the help of a crane to alleviate traffic congestion on the road.

Eyewitnesses from the area stated that the bus appeared to be travelling at a very high speed, which they believe led to the accident.

Inspector Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi confirmed that the bus had collided from behind with the tractor-trolley, causing injuries to at least 12 people. He assured that investigations are ongoing, and the damaged vehicles are being cleared to restore traffic flow.

"All injured passengers are being treated at a nearby hospital. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine ne the exact cause," he said.

