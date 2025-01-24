ETV Bharat / state

Infant Killed, 43 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chhattisgarh

The accident occurred in the wee hours on National Highway 53 in Saraipali town when the bus was heading to Puri (Odisha) from Durg.

Mahasamund: A six-month-old baby was killed, and 43 others were injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the wee hours on National Highway-53 in Saraipali town when the bus was heading to Puri (Odisha) from Durg, an official said.

The bus crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked on the side of the road as it had broken down, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the infant girl on board the bus died on the spot while 43 passengers sustained injuries, the official said. At least 19 passengers were seriously injured, he said.

The official said a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to a community health centre in Saraipali, and they were later taken to Mahasamund district hospital.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district administration to provide better medical assistance to the injured.

"The news of the death of a baby girl and injury to 43 people in a road accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in Saraipali of Mahasamund is extremely sad. The injured are undergoing treatment. The administration has been instructed to make better medical arrangements," Sai said in a post on 'X'.

