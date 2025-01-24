ETV Bharat / state

Infant Killed, 43 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund: A six-month-old baby was killed, and 43 others were injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in the wee hours on National Highway-53 in Saraipali town when the bus was heading to Puri (Odisha) from Durg, an official said.

The bus crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked on the side of the road as it had broken down, he said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the infant girl on board the bus died on the spot while 43 passengers sustained injuries, the official said. At least 19 passengers were seriously injured, he said.