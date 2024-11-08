16 Injured As Bus Rams Into Pole In UP's Firozabad; 2 Critical

Firozabad: A private bus going from Hamirpur to Hathras rammed into a pole here on Friday, leaving 16 passengers injured, police said. The accident took place near Chanaura in the Ramgarh police station area of Firozabad, they said.

Of the 16 injured, 14 were discharged after first-aid treatment, while two passengers, whose condition is said to be critical, have been hospitalised.

SHO of Ramgarh police station Sanjeev Kumar Dubey said the passengers were going from Hamirpur to Hathras by private bus. They live in the Iglas area of Hathras where they work at a brick kiln, he added.