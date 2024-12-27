8 Killed, Including Children, As Bus Plunges Into Canal Amid Heavy Rain In Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda: A devastating accident occurred in Bathinda, Punjab, when a private bus plunged from a bridge near Jeevan Singh Wala on Talwandi Sabo Road, following heavy rainfall. The bus, which was proceeding from Sardulgarh to Bathinda and carrying many passengers, fell into the canal after the bridge lacked railings.

Eight people, including children, tragically lost their lives in the incident. Around a dozen injured passengers, including four to five children, were rushed to Bathinda Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

AAP MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, upon hearing about the accident, reached the site and expressed his sorrow. He confirmed that five people died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. MLA Gill directed the CMO to ensure better treatment for the injured and said he would speak to the DC about providing financial assistance to the victims' families. "We pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.