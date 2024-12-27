ETV Bharat / state

8 Killed, Including Children, As Bus Plunges Into Canal Amid Heavy Rain In Punjab's Bathinda

AAP MLA Jagroop Singh Gill expressed sorrow over the Bathinda bus accident, confirmed eight deaths, and directed better treatment for the injured.

Bus Plunges Few Feet Down From Bridge In Punjab's Bathinda
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 41 minutes ago

Bathinda: A devastating accident occurred in Bathinda, Punjab, when a private bus plunged from a bridge near Jeevan Singh Wala on Talwandi Sabo Road, following heavy rainfall. The bus, which was proceeding from Sardulgarh to Bathinda and carrying many passengers, fell into the canal after the bridge lacked railings.

Eight people, including children, tragically lost their lives in the incident. Around a dozen injured passengers, including four to five children, were rushed to Bathinda Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

AAP MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, upon hearing about the accident, reached the site and expressed his sorrow. He confirmed that five people died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. MLA Gill directed the CMO to ensure better treatment for the injured and said he would speak to the DC about providing financial assistance to the victims' families. "We pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.

Bathinda: A devastating accident occurred in Bathinda, Punjab, when a private bus plunged from a bridge near Jeevan Singh Wala on Talwandi Sabo Road, following heavy rainfall. The bus, which was proceeding from Sardulgarh to Bathinda and carrying many passengers, fell into the canal after the bridge lacked railings.

Eight people, including children, tragically lost their lives in the incident. Around a dozen injured passengers, including four to five children, were rushed to Bathinda Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

AAP MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, upon hearing about the accident, reached the site and expressed his sorrow. He confirmed that five people died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. MLA Gill directed the CMO to ensure better treatment for the injured and said he would speak to the DC about providing financial assistance to the victims' families. "We pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.

Last Updated : 41 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PLUNGES FEW FEET DOWN FROM BRIDGE8 DEAD IN BATHINDABUS PLUNGES FROM BRIDGEBUS ACCIDENT AMID HEAVY RAINPUNJAB BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.