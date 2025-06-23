ETV Bharat / state

Bus Permit Issued In Name Of Deceased Man, Transporters Protest Outside Bathinda RTO In Punjab

Several transporters have launched an indefinite protest outside Bathinda Transport Department, after a bus permit was allegedly issued in the name of a deceased person.

Bus Permit Issued In Name Of Deceased Man, Transporters Protest Outside Bathinda RTO In Punjab
Bus Permit Issued In Name Of Deceased Man, Transporters Protest Outside Bathinda RTO In Punjab (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bathinda: The Transport Department here in Punjab is once again in the headlines, this time over serious allegations of corruption. On Monday, several transporters from Sardulgarh launched an indefinite protest outside the regional transport office after they learnt that a bus permit had allegedly been issued in the name of a person who has already died.

Subhash Kumar, one of the protesters, alleged that the transport department issued permit on his route to a man named Gurcharan Singh, who had died in 2021. "We submitted his death certificate to the department, but even after repeated complaints, no action has been taken. We were left with no other option, so we decided to hold indefinite protest outside the transport office," Kumar told ETV Bharat.

"The department is paying no heed to my complaint, and now I am getting threats from people who hold illegal permit. But we have decided that we will not budge from here until the permit is cancelled and proper action is taken against the officials who are involved in corrupt activities," he stated.

Responding to the allegations, an official of the Transport Department Gagandeep Singh said a probe is underway on the basis of the complaint. "We are investigating the matter. However, the complainant has not responded to our summons. Once we verify all facts, appropriate legal action will be taken," Singh added.

Also Read

Bathinda Social Media Influencer's Body Found In Car; Accused Unknown

Akal Takht head priest justifies murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari

Bathinda: The Transport Department here in Punjab is once again in the headlines, this time over serious allegations of corruption. On Monday, several transporters from Sardulgarh launched an indefinite protest outside the regional transport office after they learnt that a bus permit had allegedly been issued in the name of a person who has already died.

Subhash Kumar, one of the protesters, alleged that the transport department issued permit on his route to a man named Gurcharan Singh, who had died in 2021. "We submitted his death certificate to the department, but even after repeated complaints, no action has been taken. We were left with no other option, so we decided to hold indefinite protest outside the transport office," Kumar told ETV Bharat.

"The department is paying no heed to my complaint, and now I am getting threats from people who hold illegal permit. But we have decided that we will not budge from here until the permit is cancelled and proper action is taken against the officials who are involved in corrupt activities," he stated.

Responding to the allegations, an official of the Transport Department Gagandeep Singh said a probe is underway on the basis of the complaint. "We are investigating the matter. However, the complainant has not responded to our summons. Once we verify all facts, appropriate legal action will be taken," Singh added.

Also Read

Bathinda Social Media Influencer's Body Found In Car; Accused Unknown

Akal Takht head priest justifies murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUS PERMITCORRUPTIONPUNJAB NEWSBATHINDA TRANSPORT DEPARTMENTBUS PERMIT ISSUED TO DEAD MAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.