Bus Permit Issued In Name Of Deceased Man, Transporters Protest Outside Bathinda RTO In Punjab

Bathinda: The Transport Department here in Punjab is once again in the headlines, this time over serious allegations of corruption. On Monday, several transporters from Sardulgarh launched an indefinite protest outside the regional transport office after they learnt that a bus permit had allegedly been issued in the name of a person who has already died.

Subhash Kumar, one of the protesters, alleged that the transport department issued permit on his route to a man named Gurcharan Singh, who had died in 2021. "We submitted his death certificate to the department, but even after repeated complaints, no action has been taken. We were left with no other option, so we decided to hold indefinite protest outside the transport office," Kumar told ETV Bharat.

"The department is paying no heed to my complaint, and now I am getting threats from people who hold illegal permit. But we have decided that we will not budge from here until the permit is cancelled and proper action is taken against the officials who are involved in corrupt activities," he stated.