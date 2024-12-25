ETV Bharat / state

20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Fields on Jalandhar-Jammu NH

At least 20 passengers were injured after a private bus overturned in fields near village Kurala on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway.

20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Fields on Jalandhar-Jammu NH
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Hoshiarpur: A private bus overturned in fields near village Kurala on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday, injuring 20 passengers, police said. Tanda SHO Gurwinderjit Singh said nine injured passengers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, while 11 were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tanda for treatment.

Four critically injured passengers were referred to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur from Dasuya Civil Hospital here. Some of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid at CHC, Tanda.

The bus was travelling from Pathankot to Jalandhar, the police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kurala village, SHO Singh said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Hoshiarpur: A private bus overturned in fields near village Kurala on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday, injuring 20 passengers, police said. Tanda SHO Gurwinderjit Singh said nine injured passengers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, while 11 were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tanda for treatment.

Four critically injured passengers were referred to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur from Dasuya Civil Hospital here. Some of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid at CHC, Tanda.

The bus was travelling from Pathankot to Jalandhar, the police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kurala village, SHO Singh said, adding that further investigations are underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUS OVERTURNSPUNJABJAMMUJALANDHARACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.