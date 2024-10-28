ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Boy Killed, 20 Persons Injured As Bus Overturns In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: A 13-year-old student of a Sainik School was killed and nearly 20 other persons suffered injuries when a private bus overturned after being hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Bageshwar Dham trisection, located 24 km from the district headquarters, shortly after midnight on Monday, an official said.

The bus was heading from Rewa to Gwalior when a truck hit it. The bus overturned following which villagers alerted police, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Salil Sharma said.

The teenage boy, student of the Sainik School in Rewa, and nearly 20 other persons were injured in the accident, he said. The victims were taken to the district hospital where the boy was declared dead, Dr Roshan Dwivedi from the medical facility said.