42 Injured As Bus Overturns, Falls Into River In Rajasthan's Sirohi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Devotees from Gujarat were going to Ambaji after Ramdevra darshan when their bus met with an accident. Around 42 were injured of whom, 15 will undergo surgery, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Sirohi (Rajasthan): Nearly 42 people were injured after a bus overturned and fell into a river along Ambaji Road in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Surpagala area under Abur Road Rico police station area of ​​the district. The passengers were residents of Gujarat's Himmatnagar area, who were heading for Ambaji after Ramdevra darshan.

On information, a team from Abu Road Rico police station reached the spot and took the injured to the nearby hospital for treatment.

CO Pushpendra Verma said that the bus was going towards Ambaji when the driver lost control over the wheels near Surpagala and overturned before plunging into the river. As per preliminary report, 42 passengers sustained injuries of whom 15 are in critical condition and referred for surgery, he said.

Soon after the accident, the local people ran to the spot to rescue the passengers. Many people, who got trapped inside the bus were pulled out by the locals.

With the help of locals, police took the injured to a hospital on Abur Road for medical attention. Among them, 15 people would undergo surgery.

An atmosphere of panic ensued at the hospital when such a huge number of injured passengers started arriving here. SDM Virmaram, CO Verma, Tehsildar Mangalaram and several officials have reached the hospital.

Police have registered a case and the nearby CCTV cameras will be examined to ascertain as to how the accident had taken place, police said. The damaged bus has also been removed from the spot with the help of a crane, they added.

