Three Killed, Several Injured As Bus Overturned In Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and several others injured after a bus overturned in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Narki area under Vishnugarh police station area.
The accident occurred when the passenger bus, named Neha, travelling from Hazaribagh to Phusro in Bokaro, lost control and overturned. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.
The injured were initially taken to Vishnugarh Hospital for treatment. Passengers in critical condition were later referred to Hazaribagh Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital and Bokaro for advanced care.
Eyewitnesses said that the accident was caused by a tyre burst, which led the bus to overturn. They said that the bus was overcrowded, with more than 50 passengers on board, exceeding its seating capacity.
After continuous efforts, the bodies of the deceased were retrieved. The local administration has intensified relief efforts. An investigation into the incident is underway, police said.
