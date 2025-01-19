ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Several Injured As Bus Overturned In Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and several others injured after a bus overturned in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Narki area under Vishnugarh police station area.

The accident occurred when the passenger bus, named Neha, travelling from Hazaribagh to Phusro in Bokaro, lost control and overturned. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were initially taken to Vishnugarh Hospital for treatment. Passengers in critical condition were later referred to Hazaribagh Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital and Bokaro for advanced care.