8 Devotees Critical As Bus On Way To Maha Kumbh Collides With Crane In Kaushambi

People from Arki village in Himachal Pradesh were on way to Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh when they met with a road accident in UP.

8 Devotees Critical As Bus On Way To Maha Kumbh Collides With Crane In Kaushambi
Injured devotees being shifted in ambulance (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Kaushambi: A bus carrying devotees from Himachal Pradesh to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj collided with a hydra crane in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, leaving at least 32 injured, of whom, eight are in critical condition, police said on Tuesday.

On information district administrative officials and local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby community health centre in Sirathu. Eight passengers were stated to be critical and referred to the medical college.

The accident occurred last night on National Highway-2 near Bhautar turn in Saini Kotwali area in Kaushambi. Residents of Arki village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district had hired a bus and were on way to Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela when the mishap took place, police said.

SP Brijesh Srivastava, CO Sirathu, ADM and the CMO reached the health centre to take stock of the arrangements and enquired about the condition of the devotees.

CMO Sanjay Singh said a bus full of devotees met with an accident on the National Highway on Monday night. Several passengers were injured in the incident and taken to the health centre by six ambulances while some were referred to the medical college as they were stated to be in critical condition, Singh added.

Police said eight passengers, who suffered severe injuries, are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college.

