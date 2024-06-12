Bus Carrying Pilgrims Plunges Into Uttarkashi's Gangani; Leaves 3 Women Dead, 26 Injured

Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

Uttarkashi: A bus carrying 27 pilgrims and 29 others skidded off the road and hit a tree, resulting in deaths of three women besides leaving 26 injured near Uttarkashi's Gangani on Tuesday late evening. The bus fell into a ditch on the Gangotri National Highway on the Chardham Yatra route.

Soon after receiving the information, teams of SDRF, NDRF, Police, Forest Department, Fire Brigade, Disaster Management QRT, and Revenue Department immediately deployed to the spot. Medical teams from Harsil and Gangani were also sent to the accident site immediately, and the rescue work was completed in a short time.

The bus number is UK 06 PA 1218, in which a total of 27 pilgrims and 29 others, including the driver and conductor, were traveling. According to sources, 29 injured people were brought to various hospitals in the district.

One woman died on the spot, and another two women died late at night. They are identified as Deepa, wife of Mahendra Chandra, resident of Nainital's Halduchaur Haldwani; Neema Keda, wife of Puran Singh Keda, resident of Udham Singh Nagar's Rudrapur; and Meena Raikwal, wife of Mahendra Singh Raikwal, resident of Nainital's Gaulapar Haldwani.

Sources said the driver lost control of the bus due to the failure of the brakes, following which the bus fell 20 meters down but somehow has escaped sliding further as it hit a tree which played a wall for the vehicle. Otherwise, it would have fallen straight into the Bhagirathi River.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. BS Rawat, who was present in disaster control, said that six ambulances were immediately sent to the spot. The injured were brought to Bhatwadi and District Hospital Uttarkashi, and Rawat himself reached the Primary Health Center Bhatwadi with a team of doctors.