Four Dead After Bus Came In Contact With High-Tension Wire In Bihar

Nawada: At least four people were killed here in Bihar after a bus they were travelling in came into contact with a live high-tension wire, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday in Rajiv Nagar village in the Nardiganj area when the bus was heading to Gaya from Rajgir, Nalanda, they said.

According to officials, the fateful bus was trying to clear a tree that had fallen across the road when the electric wire broke, causing a deadly electrocution.

Most of the passengers on board received electric shock after the bus came in contact with the wire, whereas four people were severely burnt.

“Three of the critically injured died on the spot, while the fourth victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital,” officials said.

On receiving the information, local administration sent the emergency teams to the scene for rescue and medical assistance.