ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Seven Injured As Bus Falls Into River In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 63-year-old woman was killed and seven others injured when a Kerala state transport bus fell into a river in Thiruvambadi of Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Kaliyanpuza near Pullurampara of the district when the bus was on way to Anakkampoyil from Thiruvambadi. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and collided with a culvert following which, it overturned and fell into a river in Thiruvambadi.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescue operations were launched immediately.

Several people were rescued from the accident spot. Nearly seven people, including the bus driver and conductor, had sustained injuries and were taken to Mukkom Shanti Hospital. All injured are currently undergoing treatment and four of them are stated to be in critical condition.