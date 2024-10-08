ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Seven Injured As Bus Falls Into River In Kozhikode

While plying from Thiruvambadi to Anakkampoyil, a KSRTC bus lost control, overturned and fell into a river at Kaliyanpuza. Rescue operations are underway.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kozhikode: A 63-year-old woman was killed and seven others injured when a Kerala state transport bus fell into a river in Thiruvambadi of Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Kaliyanpuza near Pullurampara of the district when the bus was on way to Anakkampoyil from Thiruvambadi. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and collided with a culvert following which, it overturned and fell into a river in Thiruvambadi.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescue operations were launched immediately.

Several people were rescued from the accident spot. Nearly seven people, including the bus driver and conductor, had sustained injuries and were taken to Mukkom Shanti Hospital. All injured are currently undergoing treatment and four of them are stated to be in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeshwari (63), a resident of Anakkampoyil, police said.

"The KSRTC bus, which fell into the river, seems to have lost control and overturned. The rescue operations are still underway," police added.

The accident occurred a day after a youth died and his brother was injured after their two-wheeler hit a parked pickup van near Mukkom in the district on Monday.

