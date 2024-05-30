22 Killed, 64 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Jammu

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir): At least 22 people were killed and 64 others injured on Thursday in a tragic road accident after a bus rolled down into a deep gorge in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

22 passengers killed when bus fell into a gorge in Jammu on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

A police spokesperson said that the bus bearing number UP81CT-4058, which was carrying devotees from Kurukshetra, Haryana, towards Shivkhori, Pouni, rolled down into a deep gorge when it reached near Tungi Morh, Chowki Choura on Jammu-Poonch Highway in Jammu district.

"While 22 passengers died and 64 others sustained injuries," the police spokesperson said. He added that the bodies shifted to SDH Akhnoor and injured persons have been admitted to SDH Akhnoor and Government Medical College, Jammu. The police, who were on spot busy in rescue operation, said that casualties may increase.

The injured passengers said the accident took place when the driver was negotiating a blind curve and a speeding car was coming from the opposite direction.

"A car was coming from the opposite direction. The driver tried to negotiate a blind curve but failed, resulting in the vehicle rolling down into the gorge," Amar Chand, one of the injured people undergoing treatment at the Akhnoor hospital, said.

Those who sustained injuries in the incident said they had come for a pilgrimage to Shiv Khori. Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Faisal Qureshi, the transport commissioner, along with other officials, visited the spot and supervised the operation.

One of the deceased women has been identified as Dharampati (42), the wife of Radhey Shyam from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the officials said, adding that most of the victims are from Uttar Pradesh.

The Army, police and locals used ropes and made human chains to carry the bodies and the injured people uphill. The Army used cranes to pull the bus out of the gorge and the operation is still on, the officials said.

Another senior police officer said that a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act will be registered in this connection.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has expressed anguish at the loss of lives in the accident. In a condolence message, Sinha said, "The bus accident in Akhnoor is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered his condolences. "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor region of Jammu Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured," Vice President Dhankhar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Jammu District Magistrate (DM) has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jammu shall submit a report within seven days. (With inputs from PTI)