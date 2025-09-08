ETV Bharat / state

Bus Conductor Forces Minors To Travel 25 km Over Rs 10 Fare Dispute In Odisha

Mayurbhanj: A conductor of a government-run Mukhyamantri Bus allegedly forced two minor boys to travel nearly 25 kilometres beyond their intended stop after they failed to pay a Rs 10 fare. After one and a half hours, the family stopped the bus and rescued the children. The incident took place in Baishinga Bazaar under the Betnati block of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

According to sources, the two cousins boarded the Mukhyamantri bus from Nadpur village to Baishinga at around 2 pm. When the children got on the bus, they told the conductor, Pratap Baitha of Dariha village, that they did not have 10 rupees to pay the fare and that one of the children’s fathers was guarding the bus at Baishinga bus stand and would pay the fare.

Following this, when the bus reached Baishinga, the children were unable to pay the bus fare, as there was no guard at the stand, and they requested the conductor to let them off the bus, but the conductor took them to the last stop, Kalma, almost 25km away.

The boys were rescued by their family members after two hours. The incident sparked outrage, and the conductor was publicly shamed by being made to perform sit-ups in the market. He was made to apologise publicly.