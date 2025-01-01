ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Collides With Tanker In Gujarat

At least three people were killed and 12 others were injured after a bus collided with a tanker in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Palanpur: Three persons from Rajasthan were killed and 12 others injured after a bus collided with a tanker in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on a national highway near Soneth village in Suigam taluka of the district, in-charge police inspector H M Patel said.

The bus was on its way to Rajkot in Gujarat from Rajasthan when it collided head-on with a tanker, he said. "Three bus passengers died on the spot and 12 others were rushed to nearby hospitals where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

All the deceased were male in the age group of 30 to 45 years, and hailed from Balotra in Rajasthan, Patel said.





