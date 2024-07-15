ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Touches Live Wire In Ranchi, 12-Yr-Old Boy Among 3 Electrocuted

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

A 12-year-old boy and two others, who were sitting on the roof of a bus, were electrocuted after the vehicle came in contact with a live wire. The bus was carrying wedding guests to the bride's house in Chogagutu village under Tamar police station area of ​​​​Ranchi.

Ranchi: Three persons, including a minor boy were electrocuted and five others suffered burn injuries after the bus they were travelling in came in contact with a live wire in Ranchi on Sunday night. The victims were sitting on the roof of the bus.

Carrying around 80 to 90 wedding guests, the bus was heading towards Chogagutu village under Tamar police station area of ​​​​Ranchi from Baruhatu village of Kuchai police station area in ​​​​Seraikela district. The accident occurred before entering Chogagutu village. The injured were rushed to the local hospital and the three bodies have been shifted for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Munda Munda (25), Dinesh Singh Munda (36) and Jiten Singh Munda (12). Those injured in the incident are, Lambar Munda, Shankar Munda, Subhash Munda, Upen Munda and Charan Munda.

According to locals, they heard a loud scream and ran towards the bus. The driver too had immediately stopped the vehicle. All the passengers were safely brought down and the five injured were taken to Tamar CSC. Seeing the critical condition of their wounds, doctors referred them to RIMS.

The passengers said there were a lot of guests and since all could not be accommodated inside the bus, many of them were sitting on the roof.

When the bride's family got the news of the accident, they too rushed to the spot. A pall of gloom has descended on the village.

Police said that investigations are underway and the injured are undergoing treatment.

