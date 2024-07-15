ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Touches Live Wire In Ranchi, 12-Yr-Old Boy Among 3 Electrocuted

Ranchi: Three persons, including a minor boy were electrocuted and five others suffered burn injuries after the bus they were travelling in came in contact with a live wire in Ranchi on Sunday night. The victims were sitting on the roof of the bus.

Carrying around 80 to 90 wedding guests, the bus was heading towards Chogagutu village under Tamar police station area of ​​​​Ranchi from Baruhatu village of Kuchai police station area in ​​​​Seraikela district. The accident occurred before entering Chogagutu village. The injured were rushed to the local hospital and the three bodies have been shifted for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Munda Munda (25), Dinesh Singh Munda (36) and Jiten Singh Munda (12). Those injured in the incident are, Lambar Munda, Shankar Munda, Subhash Munda, Upen Munda and Charan Munda.

According to locals, they heard a loud scream and ran towards the bus. The driver too had immediately stopped the vehicle. All the passengers were safely brought down and the five injured were taken to Tamar CSC. Seeing the critical condition of their wounds, doctors referred them to RIMS.

The passengers said there were a lot of guests and since all could not be accommodated inside the bus, many of them were sitting on the roof.