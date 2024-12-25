12 Injured As Bus Carrying Sports Students Veers Into Forest, Narrowly Avoids Ditch In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: A bus carrying 45 schoolgirls heading to Dehradun for a sports event lost control and veered into a forest near Saat Mor on the Dehradun-Rishikesh road late Tuesday night. The accident left 12 students injured, though a major tragedy was averted as the bus narrowly avoided plunging into a deep ditch.

Ravindra Sajwan, in charge of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), provided details about the incident. "The bus was en route from Bageshwar district to Dehradun for the Khel Mahakumbh at Maharana Pratap Sports College. Around Saat Mor, the driver lost control, and the vehicle swerved off the road into the forest," Sajwan said.

"The moment the bus entered the forest, the girls started screaming in fear," he added. Local authorities were alerted, and the SDRF was dispatched to the scene promptly. "Our team reached the spot quickly and rescued all the students," said SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan.

One of the injured students faced a particularly challenging situation. "A girl's leg was severely stuck in the bonnet, and it took a lot of effort to free her," Kavindra said. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, while uninjured students were transferred to Dehradun on another bus.

"It was sheer luck that the bus turned towards the forest instead of falling into the ditch. A major accident was narrowly avoided. The girls were scared after the accident but were grateful for the rescue efforts," the SDRF official added.