Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims Overturns In Kerala's Wayanad, Several Injured

Wayanad: Several pilgrims from Karnataka were injured when a bus returning from a visit to Sabarimala, overturned on Tuesday morning near Thirunelli in Wayanad, police said. The accident occurred when the bus lost control, causing it to overturn across the road.

The bus with more than 50 passengers onboard, including two children was returning to Hunsur in Mysore. No one was seriously injured in the incident. The injured were immediately rushed to various hospitals in the region. 24 passengers have been admitted to the Government Medical College Wayanad Mananthavady.

All the injured are currently receiving treatment. According to hospital sources, none of the injuries are life-threatening. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala began on November 17, marking the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festivities that draw millions of devotees over two months.

In a similar incident, a moving Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on the Sabarimala pilgrimage route caught fire early Sunday morning in Pathanamthitta. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 5:30 am on Sunday in the Attathodu area when the empty bus was travelling from Pampa to Nilakkal to pick up Sabarimala pilgrims for the pilgrimage. It is learnt that the driver noticed smoke and stopped the vehicle, which was soon engulfed by raging flames.