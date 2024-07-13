ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Hyderabad Meets With Accident In Odisha, Driver Among 3 Killed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

The pilgrims were returning from Gaya and had just visited Puri when the accident occurred. The driver died on the spot and two passengers who were severely injured later lost their lives. Nearly 20 passengers are undergoing treatment at Barampuram Government Hospital.

Bus meets with accident (ETV Bharat Photo)

Hyderabad: Three passengers, including the driver, were killed and 20 others injured after the bus met with an accident near Barampuram in Odisha, police said on Saturday. The bus carrying nearly 30 devotees from Hyderabad were returning from a pilgrimage to Gaya.

According to police, all the passengers hailed from Chhathrinaka area of Hyderabad and were heading home after visiting Puri when the accident occurred.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Uday Singh, Kranti Bhai, and Uppalaya.

"The devotees had undertaken a pilgrimage to Gaya and were returning home. They had just visited Puri when the accident occurred. The driver had succumbed to his injuries on the spot while 22 passengers were injured. Among the injured, condition of three passengers was critical and two of them later died. Currently, nearly 20 people are undergoing treatment at Barampuram Government Hospital," an official said.

Police said that prima facie it seems that the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the wheels. A case has been registered in this connection and the three bodies have been shifted for post-mortem.

