Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Hyderabad Meets With Accident In Odisha, Driver Among 3 Killed

Hyderabad: Three passengers, including the driver, were killed and 20 others injured after the bus met with an accident near Barampuram in Odisha, police said on Saturday. The bus carrying nearly 30 devotees from Hyderabad were returning from a pilgrimage to Gaya.

According to police, all the passengers hailed from Chhathrinaka area of Hyderabad and were heading home after visiting Puri when the accident occurred.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Uday Singh, Kranti Bhai, and Uppalaya.