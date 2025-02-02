One Dead, 22 Injured After Bus Carrying Maha Kumbh Faithfuls Collides With Truck In Kanpur

Kanpur: One person was killed and 22 others were injured after a bus full of Maha Kumbh faithfuls collided with a truck that was parked on the National Highway in Akbarpur Kotwali area in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to an official, passengers, who are from Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, were travelling in the bus.

The accident took place when they left for Rajasthan after taking bath in Sangam. The bus collided with a truck parked on the highway near Bara Tol. The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Giving details, Kanpur District Hospital medical officer Dr Nishant Pathak said that Hemraj, a resident of Chittorgarh, died in the accident.

All 22 devotees on the bus were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Hemraj, who died as soon after he was rushed to the district hospital. As soon as the accident happened, there was a hue and cry on the spot. People from nearby areas also rushed to the spot along with police.

According to eyewitness, as soon as the bus reached near Bara Tol, the driver suddenly dozed off. Due to this, the bus lost control and collided with a truck parked on the highway. All the injured have been taken to the district hospital by ambulance.