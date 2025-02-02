ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 22 Injured After Bus Carrying Maha Kumbh Faithfuls Collides With Truck In Kanpur

As soon as the bus reached near Bara Tol, the driver suddenly dozed off. As a result, the bus lost control and collided with truck.

One Dead 22 Injured After Bus With Maha Kumbh Faithfuls Collides With Truck In Kanpur
The damaged bus. (One Dead 22 Injured After Bus With Maha Kumbh Faithfuls Collides With Truck In Kanpur)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Kanpur: One person was killed and 22 others were injured after a bus full of Maha Kumbh faithfuls collided with a truck that was parked on the National Highway in Akbarpur Kotwali area in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to an official, passengers, who are from Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, were travelling in the bus.

The accident took place when they left for Rajasthan after taking bath in Sangam. The bus collided with a truck parked on the highway near Bara Tol. The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Giving details, Kanpur District Hospital medical officer Dr Nishant Pathak said that Hemraj, a resident of Chittorgarh, died in the accident.

All 22 devotees on the bus were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Hemraj, who died as soon after he was rushed to the district hospital. As soon as the accident happened, there was a hue and cry on the spot. People from nearby areas also rushed to the spot along with police.

According to eyewitness, as soon as the bus reached near Bara Tol, the driver suddenly dozed off. Due to this, the bus lost control and collided with a truck parked on the highway. All the injured have been taken to the district hospital by ambulance.

Kanpur: One person was killed and 22 others were injured after a bus full of Maha Kumbh faithfuls collided with a truck that was parked on the National Highway in Akbarpur Kotwali area in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to an official, passengers, who are from Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, were travelling in the bus.

The accident took place when they left for Rajasthan after taking bath in Sangam. The bus collided with a truck parked on the highway near Bara Tol. The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Giving details, Kanpur District Hospital medical officer Dr Nishant Pathak said that Hemraj, a resident of Chittorgarh, died in the accident.

All 22 devotees on the bus were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Hemraj, who died as soon after he was rushed to the district hospital. As soon as the accident happened, there was a hue and cry on the spot. People from nearby areas also rushed to the spot along with police.

According to eyewitness, as soon as the bus reached near Bara Tol, the driver suddenly dozed off. Due to this, the bus lost control and collided with a truck parked on the highway. All the injured have been taken to the district hospital by ambulance.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESHBUS TRUCK COLLISION LEAVES ONE DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.