8 ITBP Jawans Injured As Bus Overturns On Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway

Tehri (Uttarakhand): A bus carrying 39 jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) overturned on the Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway, injuring at least eight on Saturday, police said. Prima facie it seems that the accident occurred after brakes failed, they added.

The incident took place near Tachila on the National Highway this afternoon. The injured were taken to CHC Khadi for first aid in ambulances, Narendra Nagar police station in-charge GD Bhatt said.

Narendra Dangwal, an eyewitness said that two ITBP buses were coming from Rishikesh when the brakes of the first vehicle failed near Tachila following which, it overturned on the road. Many jawans were injured and eight were taken to the health centre for treatment, he said.

The brakes of the second bus also failed near Agra Khal, but due to the driver's alertness, all the jawans travelling in it are safe.

Dangwal said it is unfortunate that no proper arrangements are in place for the jawans who are entrusted to protect the country. He demanded that new buses should be arranged as soon as possible in view of the safety of the jawans.

The accident took place a day after a bus carrying guests of a wedding fell into a 200-foot-deep ditch in Kotdwar, leaving three persons dead and 10 others injured.