Bus Carrying Devotees Catches Fire On Mumbai-Goa Highway; Alert Driver Saves Passengers

Raigad: A major accident was averted on the Mumbai-Goa highway when a luxury bus carrying Ganesh devotees caught fire near the Kashedi tunnel in the wee hours of Sunday.
Police said that the incident took place at around 2 am during the peak festive rush to Konkan for Ganeshotsav. However, no casualties were reported as an alert driver showed presence of mind and ensured all passengers alighted in time.
According to police, the bus was heading towards Konkan when a sudden noise was heard. Sparks from the wheel quickly ignited flames, and in no time, the fire spread throughout the bus. Acting swiftly, the driver pulled the vehicle to the side and evacuated all passengers safely. No injuries were reported. However, the bus was reduced to ashes in the incident.
The intensity of the fire forced the authorities to halt traffic on the highway. Police from Khed station and fire brigades from Khed and Mahad rushed to the spot on information and brought the situation under control.
The transporter has suffered heavy financial losses due to the incident. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and to check whether the bus had undergone mandatory safety inspections before the journey.
Also Read