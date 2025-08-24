ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Devotees Catches Fire On Mumbai-Goa Highway; Alert Driver Saves Passengers

Raigad: A major accident was averted on the Mumbai-Goa highway when a luxury bus carrying Ganesh devotees caught fire near the Kashedi tunnel in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said that the incident took place at around 2 am during the peak festive rush to Konkan for Ganeshotsav. However, no casualties were reported as an alert driver showed presence of mind and ensured all passengers alighted in time.

According to police, the bus was heading towards Konkan when a sudden noise was heard. Sparks from the wheel quickly ignited flames, and in no time, the fire spread throughout the bus. Acting swiftly, the driver pulled the vehicle to the side and evacuated all passengers safely. No injuries were reported. However, the bus was reduced to ashes in the incident.