Speeding Bus Carrying CRPF Personnel Overturns In Chhattisgarh; Several Injured

Balod: More than twenty passengers including many Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Shikaritola village in Chhattisgarh's Baloda on Friday night.

According to officials, the bus belonging to Payal Travels was moving from Raipur to Bijapur when the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned under Dallirajhara police station limits. Several passengers, including approximately 16 CRPF personnel, were on board when the accident occurred.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, a team of police from the Rajhara police station arrived at the scene and began a rescue operation. According to officials, more than 20 people were injured in the accident. The number of personnel and civilians among them is not immediately known. All the injured were immediately rushed to Shaheed Hospital in Dallirajhara and other hospitals, where they are receiving treatment. The condition of two of the injured is reported to be critical.