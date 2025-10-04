ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying AAP Workers To CM Mann’s Rally Attacked In Punjab's Tarn Taran, One critical

Tarn Taran: Tension gripped Tarn Taran district on Saturday after a group of youth allegedly attacked a Punjab Roadways bus carrying Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to a rally of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. One party worker was critically injured in the firing, police said.

The incident occurred near Moose village when the AAP supporters were on their way to attend Mann’s rally. Eyewitnesses said the assailants stopped the bus and opened fire. Satinderpal Singh, son of Sukhdev Singh from Moose village, sustained a bullet injury and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhikhiwind. His condition is reported to be serious.

Sukhdev Singh appealed to Chief Minister Mann and the police administration to take strict action against the attackers. Party leaders alleged that BJP-linked youth were behind the assault. Apart from Satinderpal Singh, sarpanch Karnail Singh and three others also suffered injuries, though they are said to be out of danger.